Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Sales Top 3 Million Units in 24 Hours

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft announced Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO has sold over three million units in its first 24 hours.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11.

Read details on the game below:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO pushes the envelope for gameplay and features in an arena brawler. Harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, the game delivers stunning true-to-the-anime visuals and genre-defining features with lightning-paced combat and large destructible environments.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO features action-packed gameplay modes including Episode Battle, where players can re-live storied battles from the globally beloved Dragon Ball anime series, and Custom Battles to create, play, and share UGC battles using a robust selection of available characters, stages, and unique items.

The game also features a variety of multiplayer modes, including online and split-screen vs. battles as well as a memorable World Tournament mode, where players can challenge each other in various iconic and original scenarios. These new features and modes along with an expansive roster of 182 playable characters have helped make Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO one of the most critically acclaimed game titles in the legendary anime franchise.

