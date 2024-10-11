PS5 Best-Seller as Sales Top 25M LT - Americas Hardware Estimates for August 2024 - Sales

/ 277 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 275,655 units sold for August 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 25.24 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 158,205 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 18.08 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 132,143 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 54.02 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 936 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 27,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 15,000 units. PS4 sold 248,801 units for the month of August 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 173,116 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 151,536 (-35.5%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 95,172 units (-37.6%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 103,216 units (-43.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,964 units (-86.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 152,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 142,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 44,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.19 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.74 million units, and the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.68 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for August 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 275,655 ( 25,239,186 ) Xbox Series X|S - 158,205 ( 18,082,619 ) Switch - 132,143 ( 54,019,647 ) PlayStation 4 - 936 ( 41,543,677 )

USA hardware estimates for August 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 235,088

Xbox Series X|S - 134,059 Switch - 111,027

PlayStation 4 - 798

Weekly Sales:

August 10, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 82,941 Xbox Series X|S - 44,013

Switch - 36,403 PlayStation 4 - 242

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 70,723 Xbox Series X|S - 37,262

Switch - 30,628 PlayStation 4 - 206

August 17, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 62,375 Xbox Series X|S - 38,958

Switch - 33,514 PlayStation 4 - 237

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 53,212 Xbox Series X|S - 33,005

Switch - 28,126 PlayStation 4 - 202

August 24, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 69,485 Xbox Series X|S - 35,623

Switch - 30,294 PlayStation 4 - 232

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 59,283 Xbox Series X|S - 30,175

Switch - 25,411 PlayStation 4 - 198

August 31, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 60,854 Xbox Series X|S - 39,611

Switch - 31,932 PlayStation 4 - 225

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 51,870 Xbox Series X|S - 33,617

Switch - 26,862 PlayStation 4 - 192

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles