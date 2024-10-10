The Spirit of the Samurai Releases December 12 for PC and Later for Consoles - News

Publisher Kwalee and developer Digital Mind announced the Metroidvania game, The Spirit of the Samurai, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on December 12, and at a later date for consoles.

In The Spirit of the Samurai, players will assume the role of Takeshi, a Japanese samurai tasked with defending his village from the relentless onslaught of Oni; Chisai, his warrior cat companion and a small but feisty Kodama. Prepare to confront legions of tengu, undead creatures, and the terrifying Jorogumo, all inspired by Japanese mythology. Brace yourself for a truly unique and intense stop-motion cinematic adventure.

Defend the Forbidden Village

Explore a meticulously crafted world alive with Japanese mythology and folklore. Wander through ruined villages, mountain caves, desolate cemeteries, and more. Battle yokai, undead monsters, and demons, all expertly rendered in a highly detailed, Ray Harryhausen-esque stop-motion style.

Three Spirits Bound by Fate

Fight through the undead hordes as three distinct characters: Takeshi, a skilled samurai; Kodama, a brave but tiny spirit; and Chisai, a warrior cat. Each interacts with the world in a different way, from intense sword combat to precise platforming and exploration.

Wield Legendary Power

Confront legions of demons armed with the weapons of ancient Japan: the iconic katana, the versatile yari spear, and the formidable bow. Unleash devastating special power attacks and combos unique to each character as you fight your way to the Oni’s castle.

Every step taken and foe vanquished grants you invaluable experience. Harness this to unlock the true potential within you, enhancing your abilities, honing your stats, and above all mastering an array of awe-inspiring moves that you can form into custom combos.

