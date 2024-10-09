EA Sports FC 25 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 39, 2024, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 25 debuted in third place, the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fourth place, and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in fifth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) re-entered the top five in second place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 25 Astro Bot Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 25 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Star Wars Outlaws

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC EA Sports FC 25 EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

