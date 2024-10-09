EA Sports FC 25 Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 422 Views
EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 39, 2024, according to SELL.
The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 25 debuted in third place, the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fourth place, and the Nintendo Switch version debuted in fifth place.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) re-entered the top five in second place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 25
- Astro Bot
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 25
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- EA Sports FC 25
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 25
- EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
