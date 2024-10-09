NBA 2K25 and FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2024.

NBA 2K25 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Astro Bot in Europe. EA Sports FC 25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. The Crew 2 was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe.

Into the Radius topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Survivorman VR The Descent in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU NBA 2K25 EA SPORTS FC 25 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ASTRO BOT EA SPORTS FC 25 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ASTRO BOT NBA 2K25 Black Myth: Wukong Black Myth: Wukong EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Palworld Palworld EA SPORTS College Football 25 The Crew Motorfest Hogwarts Legacy Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Star Wars Outlaws Star Wars Outlaws Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Casting of Frank Stone Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two The Casting of Frank Stone Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege The Crew Motorfest Sea of Thieves Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors Sea of Thieves UFC 5 HELLDIVERS 2 ELDEN RING UFC 5 Among Us LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP No Man’s Sky

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 25 The Crew 2 The Crew 2 MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out EA SPORTS FC 25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Kingdom Come: Deliverance Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance A Way Out Far Cry 5 Mafia Trilogy Unravel Two Batman: Arkham Knight Mafia Trilogy Watch Dogs 2 The Crew Motorfest Far Cry 5 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Hogwarts Legacy Batman: Arkham Knight Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gang Beasts Gang Beasts Need for Speed Payback theHunter: Call of the Wild The Forest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Watch Dogs 2 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 God of War Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Into the Radius Into the Radius Beat Saber Beat Saber Pavlov Survivorman VR The Descent Arizona Sunshine 2 Pavlov Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2 MADiSON VR Among Us VR Gun Club VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition MADiSON VR Survivorman VR The Descent Gun Club VR Waltz of the Wizard Prison Boss VR

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Sniper Elite VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR Job Simulator The Walking Dead Onslaught Sniper Elite VR Job Simulator Batman: Arkham VR Prison Boss VR Beat Saber Lethal VR SUPERHOT VR Beat Saber Creed Rise to Glory The Guy VR Arizona Sunshine Kill It With Fire VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox UNDEFEATED VALORANT VALORANT Asphalt Legends Unite Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball Asphalt Legends Unite Rocket League Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Fall Guys Stumble Guys Apex Legends Fall Guys The First Descendant UNDEFEATED

