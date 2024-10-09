By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
NBA 2K25 and FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September

NBA 2K25 and FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in September - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 638 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2024.

NBA 2K25 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Astro Bot in Europe. EA Sports FC 25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. The Crew 2 was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe.

Into the Radius topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Survivorman VR The Descent in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Sniper Elite VR in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Roblox was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
NBA 2K25 EA SPORTS FC 25
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ASTRO BOT
EA SPORTS FC 25 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
ASTRO BOT NBA 2K25
Black Myth: Wukong Black Myth: Wukong
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy
Palworld Palworld
EA SPORTS College Football 25 The Crew Motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
Star Wars Outlaws Star Wars Outlaws
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Casting of Frank Stone
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege It Takes Two
The Casting of Frank Stone Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
The Crew Motorfest Sea of Thieves
Vampire Survivors Vampire Survivors
Sea of Thieves UFC 5
HELLDIVERS 2 ELDEN RING
UFC 5 Among Us
LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP No Man’s Sky

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 25
The Crew 2 The Crew 2
MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out
EA SPORTS FC 25 Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Hogwarts Legacy
NBA 2K25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
A Way Out Far Cry 5
Mafia Trilogy Unravel Two
Batman: Arkham Knight Mafia Trilogy
Watch Dogs 2 The Crew Motorfest
Far Cry 5 Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Hogwarts Legacy Batman: Arkham Knight
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gang Beasts
Gang Beasts Need for Speed Payback
theHunter: Call of the Wild The Forest
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Watch Dogs 2
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 God of War
Injustice 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Into the Radius Into the Radius
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Pavlov Survivorman VR The Descent
Arizona Sunshine 2 Pavlov
Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2
MADiSON VR Among Us VR
Gun Club VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition MADiSON VR
Survivorman VR The Descent Gun Club VR
Waltz of the Wizard Prison Boss VR

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Sniper Elite VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR
Job Simulator The Walking Dead Onslaught
Sniper Elite VR Job Simulator
Batman: Arkham VR Prison Boss VR
Beat Saber Lethal VR
SUPERHOT VR Beat Saber
Creed Rise to Glory The Guy VR
Arizona Sunshine Kill It With Fire VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
UNDEFEATED VALORANT
VALORANT Asphalt Legends Unite
Call of Duty: Warzone eFootball
Asphalt Legends Unite Rocket League
Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys Stumble Guys
Apex Legends Fall Guys
The First Descendant UNDEFEATED

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.