FC 25 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 486 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 5, 2024.

57 percent of sales for EA Sports FC 25 were on the PlayStation 5, followed by 17 percent on the Xbox, 16 percent on the PlayStation 4, and 10 percent on the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Astro Bot remained in second and third places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place, Nintendo Switch Sports is up six spots to fifth place, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is up four spots to sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy and Minecraft dropped one spot to seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Sonic Superstars is up five spots to ninth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up two spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Astro Bot Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft Sonic Superstars Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles