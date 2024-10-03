Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Launches November 6 for PC - News

/ 392 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Super Evil Megacorp announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 6. A demo is now available on Steam.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade.

View the PC launch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Unleash the Turtles in a rogue-like quest to rescue Splinter from the Foot Clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales.

Unleash Turtle Power!

Grab your friends, pick your favorite Turtle and jump into a roguelike adventure to save Master Splinter from the foot clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious online and local co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales.

Bodacious Co-Op Gameplay

In TMNT Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

Build Your Power

Master the powers of water and fire, utrom and ooze, light and darkness, and -most importantly- Ninja to create unique and bodacious builds for your Turtles. Every run brings new challenges and opportunities - explore and perfect your favorite builds, and combine them with allies to conquer your enemies.

A Thrilling Story

When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals simultaneously appear across NYC. With April and Metalhead analyzing recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets ever ​closer to Splinter’s otherworldly location, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows…

With additional settings, balance and tuning enhancements for PC, Splintered Fate promises to keep you engaged in the FIGHT, ADAPT, REPEAT portal loop. Be ready to restore peace to the city!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles