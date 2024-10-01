FPS Adventure Game Moon Mystery Launches October 28 for PC - News

Publisher indie.io and developer Cosmoscouts announced the first-person shooter adventure game, Moon Mystery, will launch for PC via Steam on October 28.

"Moon Mystery is the kind of game we always wanted to play," said Cosmoscouts founder and lead game designer Mikolaj Szymanowski. "A single-player, story-centric adventure game with unique puzzles—how do you move in zero gravity with no thrusters, but a gun in your hand?—and interactive scenes players have never experienced before. Have you ever fallen into a black hole?"

Players will step into the space suit of an astronaut on the Silver Globe, embarking on an epic interstellar first-person shooter adventure when it turns out that there is more on the Moon than just rocks and resources.

Moon Mystery starts at humanity’s crowning achievement, a research outpost on the surface of the Moon, and the first step towards traveling across the Solar System and further among the stars, realizing humanity’s age-old ambition. Players step into the high-tech suit of an astro-geologist researching exotic materials on the Moon’s surface that could make this dream a reality, assisted by TOBY (Technical-Overseer-Bionically-Improved). The adventure starts when something goes terribly wrong and all contact with Earth is lost.

Stranded on the lunar surface, players will have to use their wits to survive the most hostile environment visited by human beings, crossing vast landscapes and exploring abandoned facilities left behind by previous missions to the Moon. But merely surviving and exploring will not be enough: Soon, the adventure will take them across vast interstellar spaces, where no man has gone before. Players will face technology gone rogue, master controllable vehicles from tiny RC cars to spaceships and even submarines, and adapt to evolving environments.

Moon Mystery starts on the silver globe, but will end far away from humanity’s home. Each new environment offers new challenges: New vehicles to master, new enemies to overcome, and of course, ever-evolving environmental puzzles and platforming sequences that will require the players to constantly adapt to new twists and turns in the experience.

Cosmoscouts is an independent Polish studio headquartered in Warsaw, founded to bring Moon Mystery to the players. What originated as one man’s after-hours hobby in 2022 blossomed into a full-size game with a small, but passionate group of developers creating the kind of adventure they always wanted to play. This passion was recognized on Kickstarter, where it was featured as a Project [Kickstarter] Loves and exceeded its initial funding goal.

