Neon Blood Launches November 26 for All Major Platforms

Publisher Meridiem Games and developer ChaoticBrain Studio announced the cyberpunk RPG Neon Blood will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 26.

Read details on the game below:

Year 2053, after the Third World War, humanity has been reduced to a single macropolis, Viridis, which is formed by two cities, the luxurious Bright City and the dystopian Blind City.

Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, will be motivated by his ideals to rebel against the injustices caused by the social separation between the two cities and the social inequalities that exist in society in general, becoming a symbol of a revolution.

In his adventure, Axel will meet powerful allies who will help him in his purpose as well as enemies who will stand in his way, such as Ruby Emerald who will do everything possible to make Axel’s plans fail.

A Dystopian RPG

A deep story with a cyberpunk theme combined with a turn-based combat style inspired by retro RPGs with a strong strategy factor.

Pixel Art and 3D Scenarios

Two different realities of the two cities with complete 2.5D aesthetic, merging cyberpunk and Sci-Fi.

Investigate Viridis

A big macropolis full of secrets to be solved with a complete dialogue-based detective system.

Make it Glow!

Immersive and dynamic night landscapes bathed in a lot of neon!

