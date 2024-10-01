Spirit Mancer Releases November 7 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Sunny Syrup Studio announced the 2D hack-and-slash adventure with deckbuilding mechanics, Spirit Mancer, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 7.

pirit Mancer is a 2D hack-and-slash adventure with deckbuilding mechanics. Inspired by classics like Mega Man 5, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and the first Pokemon adventure, players are in the role of a modern-day demon hunter, they can go alone or also can join forces with a friend in local couch cooperative mode. Slash, shoot, and break hordes of demons from Ars Goetia and stop the evil queen with the power of the Spirit Mancer. Capture their spirits and summon them out into battle in the beautiful yet dangerous world of Inferno!

Hack-and-Slash Action Combines With Deckbuilding Elements

With a skill base card, you can summon demons to do your bidding and help you during combat.

Local Cooperative Play Support

Like in the old arcade times, join forces with a friend and jump together for an epic battle into a colorful and vibrant inferno.

Over 50 Unique Enemies You Can Fight and Capture

Huge variety of unique monsters and demons that you can fight and capture.

Summon Captured Enemies to Battle as Spirit Cards

Capture any demons into spirit cards then summon them out into battle as your friends.

Deckbuilding With Over 100 Spirit Cards

Build your deck with demon spirits that you want in your pocket.

Over 40 Guns and Weapons to Be Used

Blast any foes with a large variety of weapons.

Over Eight Levels for You to Explore

Beautiful beach, Volcanic fortress, Lush forest, and more adventure a huge fantasy world of inferno with over 20 biomes to explore.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

