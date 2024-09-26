Legend of Mana is Now Available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass - News

Square Enix has announced Legend of Mana is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass.

The game previously released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android.

View the Xbox announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Legend of Mana is an action RPG where you can adventure through the world of Fa’Diel!

Discover a world inhabited by all kinds: humans; beastmen; pirate penguins; wise dragons and the Jumi, a race on the path to annihilation.

Each with their own set of values, they come into both conflict and collaboration over the course of this tale.

The story unfolds over a backdrop of graphics that evoke the style of a charming picture book, with a magical soundtrack to accompany you.

Land Creation System

Place the artifacts obtained during your adventures on the blank map to reveal new towns and dungeons, which move the story forward. As the map becomes gradually more full of life, it becomes a record of the path your adventure has taken.

68 Different Events

The story is constructed of 68 different events in total. Who will you meet, and where will you meet them? How will your tale unfold? It all depends on your choices. After completing an event, don’t forget to speak to Li’l Cactus, waiting for you at home!

Rich, In-Depth Content

Completing specific events will unlock a variety of different content, such as allowing you to forge weapons and armor, create golems, and keep pets. You can set out on a quest for the strongest weapon or search for young monsters—how you play is up to you.

