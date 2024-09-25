The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication Releases October 24 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher PQube and developer Softstar Entertainment have announced the horror game, The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 24.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Try to escape with your life in a first-person survival horror adventure set within 'Wen Hua University,' renowned in Taiwan for its ghost tales and folklore. Play through the eyes of four distinct characters as you evade and confront terrifying ghosts, unravel mind-bending puzzles, and unearth a sinister conspiracy… Will you survive the night, or become the latest victim of the curse?

Class is in Session – Intent on resurrecting a decades-old campus ghost story, a daring group of film club students orchestrates the 'Carnival of Horror' within the infamously haunted 'Da Ren' building. As they begin to film, the line between fiction and reality blurs, and inexplicable events begin to unfold…

Outwit and Evade Relentless Pursuers – Formidable ghosts lurk in the shadow-drenched halls of Wen Hua. Stifle every gasp, swallow every whimper as the labyrinthine halls amplify every sound. Confront or divert your stalker’s attention as you desperately try and survive the night.

A Memorable Cast of Characters – Play as four distinct characters and encounter memorable personalities as you navigate through each perspective, from the hilariously bizarre 'Sergeant Huang' to the bone-chillingly sinister presence of the 'Mad Ballerina.'

Explore a Harrowing Campus – Traverse winding corridors and navigate through a labyrinth of rooms in a beautifully realized Taiwanese university. Utilize the school map to uncover hidden pathways and escape routes while confronting the relentless terrors of your haunting stalkers.

Solve Mind-Bending Puzzles and Unravel a Chilling Conspiracy – Gather cryptic clues, unearthing artefacts and items scattered throughout the campus bringing you deeper into the hidden conspiracies rooted within Wen Hua.

