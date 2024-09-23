Original Resident Evil 3 Port Headed to GOG on September 25 - News

Capcom have announced the original Resident Evil 3 will launch for PC via GOG on September 25.

Join Jill Valentine, the heroine and amazing survivor of the notorious disaster at the mansion, as her nightmare continues. After resigning from S.T.A.R.S. Jill now prepares to head out of Raccoon City… but it’s not going to be easy. Caught in a town crawling with flesh eating zombies, more than ever she must rely on brute force and cunning to find a way to escape alive. This unique adventure intricately reveals more of Umbrella Corporation’s nightmarish plot and picks up just hours before the events from Resident Evil 2.

The third entry in the series received the same treatment as its predecessors—we brought it back and made it the best version possible. Here’s what Resident Evil 3 on GOG offers:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Six localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese).

Mercenaries Mode included.

Improved DirectX game renderer.

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling and more).

Improved graphics engine initialization and restart.

Improved video subtitles.

Improved options dialog.

Issue-less task switching.

Improved mouse cursor visibility.

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode.

Our version of the game keeps all the original content intact—1999’s description is no exception. Take a trip down memory lane and see how Resident Evil 3 was described to gamers when it launched all those years ago:

Features:

Third-person perspective.

3D and 2D graphics

Pre-rendered graphics

Science-fiction, horror, and zombie themes.

horror, and zombie themes. More zombies, more terror, and even more evil.

More challenging enemies that come back to life at any time.

Face off against the most terrifying mutations stalking the streets of Raccoon City.

More detailed character actions: Try the dodge move to avoid an enemy’s attack.

actions: Try the dodge move to avoid an enemy’s attack. Interact with the environment like never before: Use background objects defensively.

A unique new drama which reveals more details of Umbrella Corporation’s devious activities from the Resident Evil series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

