Freedom Wars Remastered Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have announced Freedom Wars Remastered for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Japan on January 9, 2025, and worldwide on January 10, 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

For the crime of existing, your 1,000,000-year sentence begins today.

In a dystopian future, the world is ravaged by pollution and depleted of natural resources, and humanity lives in sprawling prison complexes called Panopticons. Anyone born into this hellscape are deemed "Sinners." Players seek their freedom by volunteering for extremely dangerous combat operations to compete with other Panopticons for what remains of the planet’s dwindling resources.

Deep Character Customization

Create a unique look that reflects your style with a vast array of options, from facial features to clothing and accessories. Tailor your weapon loadouts and gear to suit your gameplay preferences. Stand out in the fight for freedom!

Elevated Experience

Freedom Wars Remastered brings enhancements such as 4K resolution, upgraded textures, and 60 frames per second performance on PlayStation and PC, an overhauled weapon crafting system and other game playupgrades, as well as adding difficulty settings. Improved graphics bring environments and characters to life, while refined controls ensure more responsive and intuitive gameplay.

Exhilarating Cooperative Battles

Join forces with up to seven players in Freedom Wars‘ cooperative mode. Work together to rescue citizens and take down massive Abductors in fast-paced, action-packed missions. With dynamic teamwork and strategy, you’ll face ever-evolving challenges that demand skill, coordination, and quick thinking.

