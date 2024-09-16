Run and Gun Shooter Neon Inferno Announced for PC - News

Developer Zenovia announced the run and gun shooter, Neon Inferno, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Three decades from now, New York City is at war with itself. A war with no battlefield: criminal syndicates control four of its five boroughs, fighting each other and the corrupt New York Police Department in a vicious struggle for supremacy. Into this dystopia steps a fledgling crime family trying to secure their place, striving for power just as everyone else. You are their deadliest weapon.

As an assassin, your missions will take you through every area of this hyper-metropolitan sprawl: from the impoverished battle-torn slums of the Bronx, where the police and the gangs wage vicious war covering entire neighborhoods in flame, to the walled neon gardens of Inner Manhattan, where the upper-class and the lawmakers idle away their time enjoying the fruits of high culture, blissfully shielded from the chaos and the agony of the outside world—for now.

Shoot Close, Aim Far

A dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time).

Glorious 32-bit Style

A science-fiction cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack.

Two-Player Cooperative Play

With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn’t you be better off with a friend?

Satisfying Arcade Challenge

Enjoy a playthrough on an easier mode… or put your skills and resilience to the test with the one-credit-clear Arcade Mode!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

