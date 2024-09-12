Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 Releases September 26 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

D3 Publisher and developer Yuke’s announced Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 26.

Read details on the game below:

The Earth is in pieces… again! We’ve gotta do more to save the planet!

After Dark Tyrant was defeated, peace was restored on the square Earth—but now, it has been broken into pieces once again. We watched the skies, assuming any new enemies would come from above—which is why we were surprised when the supermassive Gaiarch emerged from below ground, shattering the Earth into pieces. YOU are the legendary Commander that once saved our planet. Now, we need you to lead another team to save our Earth again. The Earth Defense Force never back away from defending the Earth, be it round or square—so let’s go to the rescue!

Loads and Loads of Giant Enemies

The square Earth is under attack by giant enemies. Giant ants, giant spiders, giant bees, giant scorpions, giant UFOs, giant robots, giant monsters…. And if that weren’t enough, there are also giant aliens, and even giant Earth Defense Force soldiers. The situation seems hopeless! Still… there’s nothing more satisfying than taking down these invading foes.

Create Your Own Earth Defense Force Unit

Teammates scattered around the world are waiting to be rescued. Select four teammates from among those you have collected and create your own team. Design the team perfect for your play style, select your equipment, and then deploy to battle. There are over 100 characters to collect!

Full Array of Soldiers from the History of the Earth Defense Force Series

In addition to soldiers from the mainline Earth Defense Force series, this game also includes soldiers from the Earth Defense Force spin-offs. Enjoy some familiar faces, as well as soldiers from the latest mainline release, Earth Defense Force 6. Includes over 600 equippable weapons and accessories.

Familiar Enemies are Back, Too!

Enemies who ravaged the planet in previous releases have also crossed over into this world to join the fight. Enjoy fighting numerous enemies, including redesigned voxel versions of old favorites, as well as new enemies unique to this release. Includes over 100 missions and five difficulty levels.

Online Cooperative Play Supported

Up to four-player online cooperative play supported. Allowing you to defend the Earth with your friends and family.

Attention: About Online Cross-Play

This game supports online cross-play with Epic Games Store players.

To use the Invite and Friend features with Epic Games Store players during online play, you must create an Epic Games account and link it to your Steam account.

Please note: If you do not link your Epic Games account, you will still be able to enjoy online play.

