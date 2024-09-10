Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 36, 2024, which ended September 10, 2024.

There were two new releases in the top 10. NBA 2K25 debuted in third place and Age of Mythology: Retold debuted in sixth place.

Black Myth: Wukong dropped one spot to second place, Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, and Steam Deck remained in fifth place. Pre-orders Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 came in seventh place.

No Man's Sky came in eighth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 took ninth place, and Hogwarts Legacy rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Black Myth: Wukong NBA 2K25 - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Baldur's Gate 3 Steam Deck Age of Mythology: Retold - NEW Apex Legends Dota 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

