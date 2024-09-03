Survival Horror RPG GRAFT Announced for PC - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Harebrained has announced survival horror RPG, GRAFT, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

GRAFT challenges you with profound questions of identity and transformation, set in a dying space station teetering on the brink of oblivion. In this thrilling new adventure, you will navigate the dark, crumbling corridors of a vast space station known as the Arc, where survival hinges on both wits and a constantly evolving self.

In GRAFT, you will navigate a crumbling, continent-sized space station known as the Arc, where the remains of a once-advanced civilization now lie in darkness and decay. As a survivor in this dying world, you must scavenge and graft parts from enemies to transform and enhance abilities, all while grappling with the philosophical implications of identity and memory.

Each Graft not only alters your physical form but also infuses you with fragments of its previous owner’s consciousness, creating a haunting interplay of survival, transformation, and self-discovery—all while battling against monstrous abominations. Will you escape the Arc with your humanity intact, or become something else entirely?

Delve Into a Haunting World

The Arc is rich with forgotten technologies and unsettling wonders. Traverse through massive chasms, labyrinthine techno-catacombs, and self-replicating corridors as you seek a way out. Master these ancient secrets and uncover the mysteries that lie within.

A Dark RPG Experience

Survival is not just about battling the horrors that lurk in the shadows. It’s also about navigating the treacherous relationships with other survivors. Form alliances, build trust, and face the reality that anyone still living could be both an ally and a threat. Your decisions will shape your journey and determine the fate of those you encounter.

Tense Survival Horror Combat

Engage in visceral, survival horror combat against ancient experiments, monstrous abominations, and relentless agents of a mad AI. Manage your resources and choose your battles wisely to stay alive as you carve a path through the Arc’s dangers.

Transform to Survive

Your evolving body is a potent weapon. With each Graft you acquire—whether ripped from enemies or found hidden in the depths of the Arc—you gain new abilities and powers. However, every Graft carries fragments of its former owner’s identity, shaping your memories, impulses, and even your very self. Each choice will have profound consequences on who you become.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles