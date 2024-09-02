Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 339 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained first place on the French charts for week 34, 2024, according to SELL.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (NS) remained in second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remained fourth place, while Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition TIEBREAK: Official game of the ATP and WTA

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition X-Place 12 Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles