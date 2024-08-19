Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Releases October 30 for iOS and Android - News

The Pokemon Company and developers Creatures and DeNA announced Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch for iOS and Android on October 30.

Pre-registration is now available on the App Store and Google Play.

View the pre-registration trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket lets you easily collect Pokemon cards. Creatures Inc. has created exciting new visual effects for cards that are only possible digitally.

Pokemon cards, played with by people in 89 countries, are now closer to you than ever!

Enjoy Pokemon cards anytime, anywhere, on your mobile device!

You Can Open Packs Every Day to Get Cards!

Collect cards every day! You can open two booster packs every day at no cost to collect Pokemon cards featuring heartwarming illustrations from the past as well as all-new cards exclusive to this game.

New Pokemon Cards!

Immersive cards, a brand-new kind of card, make their debut here! With new illustrations that have a 3D feel, immersive cards will make you feel like you’ve leapt into the world of the card’s illustration!

Show Off Your Collection!

You can use binders or display boards to showcase your cards and share them with the world!

Casual Battles—Alone or With Friends!

You can enjoy casual battles during quick breaks in your day!

