The Plucky Squire Releases September 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures announced action-adventure platformer, The Plucky Squire, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 17. It will also be available day one as a PlayStation Plus Game Catalog title.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends—storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.

When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book—destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.

Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending.

Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure—solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles