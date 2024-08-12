PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in July, College Football 25 Debuts in Top 10 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in July, according to GfK Entertainment data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PS5 fell 31 percent month-on-month.

The Nintendo Switch retook second place with sales down nine percent compared to the previous month. The Xbox Series X|S had to settle for third place with sales dipping 19 percent.

Overall, there were just over 77,000 video game consoles sold (GfK panel data) in the UK in July 2024. This is down 22 percent month-on-month and down 30 percent year-on-year.

The PS5 in July topped four million units sold lifetime in the UK, which is 31 weeks slower than the PS4.

GSD data shows there were 2.35 million games sold in July 2024, which is down 2.9 percent year-on-year.

EA Sports College Football 25 was the best-selling new release as it debuted in seventh place, which is a decent start for a sport that is relatively small in the UK. Sales for the game are more than double Madden NFL 24 did in its first two weeks.

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in July 2024 in the UK with sales 46 percent higher than FIFA 23 managed to sell in July 2023. Sales for EA Sports FC 24 was boosted by the European Football championships.

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn jumped into the top 10 in sixth place thanks to release of the Dawntrail expansion.

There were over 540,000 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in July, which is down 17 percent compared to June, but up four percent year-over-year.

In terms of revenue, the PlayStation Portal was the best-selling accessory, followed by the PS5 White DualSense controller. In terms of units sold year-to-date, the PlayStation Portal would be 11th.

"In the UK, the Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player has been consistently the No1 or No2 best-selling gaming accessory by revenue since launch in November 2023," said GfK's games lead Dorian Bloch. "Only in January this year was it outside the top two due to stock issues."

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in July 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 4 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn (Square Enix) 7 EA Sports College Football 25 (EA) 8 F1 24 (EA) 9 NBA 2K24 (2K Games) 10 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo)*

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

