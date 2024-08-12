Shadows of Doubt Releases September 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer ColePowered Games announced the procedurally-generated open world stealth game, Shadows of Doubt, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 26 for $24.99. Physical editions will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game has been available for PC in Early Access since April 2023.

A procedurally-generated open world stealth game with a whole city of secrets at your fingertips!

Shadows of Doubt is set in an alternate reality in the hyper-industrialized 1980s. Think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets as a private intelligence investigator, gathering evidence and making money by solving cases, finding and selling information and more.

Play your own way in a fully simulated world with hundreds of citizens. Discover, meet and tail individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment and daily routine, in unique, procedurally-generated cities. Each case has different culprits, clues and experiences for you to test your investigative skills.

Total Freedom

Explore anywhere in the city! Every nook of every trashy bar, every place of work, every seedy hotel room… This dystopia is your oyster. Break into apartments, rifle through secret documents or hack security systems—even a discarded receipt can be the key to cracking a case. Trace the receipt back to an individual location, scour CCTV footage and match the time up to the receipt to find out who it belonged to!

The World Lives On, With or Without You

The entire world is fully simulated. Each citizen has an apartment, job, daily routine, favorite things to do, places to go, and people to interact with. They live out their lives independently, in a world that moves on with or without you— uncover this knowledge and use it to your advantage!

Step into the Boots of a Private Investigator

Become a private investigator in a truly unique detective experience. Think like a detective to solve the cases around you: check call histories, find passwords, read private emails, speak to persons of interest, watch CCTV footage and more to retrieve evidence and build your case. Store information on your investigation board and link evidence together as you piece together the full picture.

Features:

Become a private investigator and track down a serial killer in a fully-simulated sci-fi city. Think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets to gather evidence and solve cases in this truly unique detective experience.

Meet individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment and daily routine, in unique, procedurally-generated cities.

Take on new cases to earn cash, purchase new gadgets and equipment, and customise your apartment.

Gather evidence to build your case – scan fingerprints, check call histories, read private emails, watch CCTV, and find key pieces of evidence to gather information and accuse your suspect.

Play your own way—pick locks, break down doors, sabotage security systems and bribe citizens for information, or stick to the law and play by the book. There are multiple ways to approach each case.

Explore every room in every building, and talk to every citizen. Lose yourself in a detailed sci-fi noir world.

