Switch Best-Seller, XS Sales Up YoY - Japan Hardware Estimates for July 2024

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 237,405 units sold for July 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 33.52 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 119,198 units to bring its lifetime sales to 5.91 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 15,548 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.62 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 814 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 67,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 15,000 units. PS4 sold 185,752 units for the month of July 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 435 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 63,513 units (-21.1%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 74,921 (-38.6%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 10,817 units (228.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 8,661 units (-91.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 8,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 6,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 7,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 1.68 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.94 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.08 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for July 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 237,405 (33,516,421) PlayStation 5 - 119,198 (5,907,063) Xbox Series X|S - 15,548 (621,726) PlayStation 4 - 814 (9,679,078)

Weekly Sales:

Japan July 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 53,521 PlayStation 5 - 29,324

Xbox Series X|S - 766 PlayStation 4 - 395

Japan July 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 66,518 PlayStation 5 - 38,266 Xbox Series X|S - 4,743 PlayStation 4 - 269

Japan July 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 59,598 PlayStation 5 - 25,807 Xbox Series X|S - 5,692 PlayStation 4 - 95

Japan August 3, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 57,768 PlayStation 5 - 25,801 Xbox Series X|S - 4,347 PlayStation 4 - 55

