A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Releases October 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Stormind Games announced the single-player horror adventure game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 17.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a single-player horror adventure game inspired by the critically acclaimed blockbuster movie franchise that highlights a unique survivor story after an invasion of deadly creatures. In this exclusive spin-off, experience the journey of a young woman who must endure a treacherous apocalypse in the midst of interpersonal family conflicts, all while coming to terms with her own inner fears.

Unnerving Atmosphere

Experience absolute terror as you strive for silence when hiding from, and sneaking by, horrific creatures who hunt using only sound.

Untold Story

Embark on a dramatic adventure inspired by the A Quiet Place movie franchise as a young survivor trying to navigate the new, eerily tranquil, post-apocalyptic landscape.

Uncanny Ingenuity

Discover your own path through the world by observing your environment and leveraging the tools in your surroundings.

