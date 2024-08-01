GBA's Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team Coming to Switch Online on August 9 - News

Nintendo announced the Game Boy Advance game Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, August 9 as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Introducing the newest Pokémon. You!



Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members on 8/9! pic.twitter.com/ZPtmbrkUOv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 2, 2024

Read details on the game below:

All of a sudden, you’ve found yourself in a new world, one where you’re now a Pokemon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokemon. The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokemon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokemon world? That’s the real mystery!

As the hero of this journey, you’ll begin the game by taking a personality quiz, with the results determining which Pokemon you will become out of several options, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Totodile and Chikorita—just to name a few. From there you’ll select your partner Pokemon before being whisked to a world full of Pokemon to befriend and dungeons to explore. Form your rescue team, take on mysterious changing dungeons and engage in strategic, turn-based battles in this game originally available on the Game Boy Advance system.

