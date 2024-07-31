Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel Launches in 2024 for All Major Consoles - News

Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden announced Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2024.

The game first released for the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1994.

Read details on the game below:

Who said bad guys cannot be heroes? Aero the Acro-Bat’s infamous enemy comes for some ninja squirrel action with an adventure of his own!

While working on Edgar Ektor’s evil plan, Zero receives a letter from his girlfriend telling him their forest is in danger and her father has been kidnapped. When he tells Edgar that he needs to go to protect his forest, Edgar refuses, but Zero’s leaves without permission.

Now Zero needs to head back to his forest as soon as possible, but the evil madman Edgar Ektor doesn’t take a no for an answer and is not planning to make it easy for the hero to go save his beloved forest…

Features:

Play through 15 stages full of ninja action, including stages with rides.

Use Zero’s combat skills to defeat all kinds of enemies.

Fight against powerful bosses.

Choose between the English and the Japanese version.

Rewind / Turbo function: repeat something till you achieve perfection or speed things up.

Save state function: save wherever you want and restart from that exact point.

Screen filters: select from several filters to modify the game’s looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.).

Gallery: check images from the original game’s illustrations, posters, box design, etc.

Cheats function: activate several cheats that will make things easier (infinite energy, infinite lives, invulnerable, etc.).

