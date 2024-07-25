My Love Empress Releases August 21 for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 122 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Publishers Neon Doctrine and Toge Productions and developer GameChanger Studio announced My Love Empress will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on August 21. It will also launch at a later date for the PlayStation 5.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You have an empire at your command and the world at your feet. Your hands hold the happiness, hopes, and lives of an entire nation, and those who call you, their ruler.

You are Emperor Hong, the esteemed Emperor of the Crimson Empire, and you have experienced profound loss. Following the passing of your mother, the former ruler, you tragically lost your beloved Empress as well.

Faced with no other options, you are compelled to summon and seek the aid of the Yaoguai, forbidden but powerful creatures of the north with a taste for human souls, to assist you in resolving imperial challenges, enforcing your will, and supporting the welfare of your citizens.

You are far from the only ruler in the world, and balancing the needs of your people with the businesses you conduct with other rulers will be a difficult necessity on the path of growing the Crimson Empire.

However, once your land has hit the peak of its prosperity, you are given a choice—live with all you have created or command the Yaoguai to bring about a calamity to devour your empire and sacrifice your people in a bid to resurrect your beloved empress.

Features:

A unique mix of resource management, East and Southeast Asia mythology, and an Empire sim.

management, East and Southeast Asia mythology, and an Empire sim. Summon Yaoguai to assist you in your imperial duties, each Yaoguai has unique traits and characteristics.

Build relationships with your Yaoquai to empower them making them powerful allies or potent sacrifices.

Work with other rulers to achieve your ultimate goal or choose a different path alongside them.

Simulation-based gameplay that directly impacts the story.

A majestic soundtrack inspired by the immersive fantasy world of My Lovely Empress.

My Lovely Empress. A mesmerizing Asian ink-brush art style that combines 2D and 3D visuals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles