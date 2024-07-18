Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 16,425 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 14, 2024.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 14,322 units. Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 3,685 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 8,291 units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,948 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 5,645 units.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 4,314 units, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,258 units, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in eighth with sales of 4,161 units. Splatoon 3 (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,700 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 53,505 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 29,313 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 760 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 391 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 16,425 (138,678) [NSW] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco 07/11/24) – 14,322 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,291 (5,900,715) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,948 (7,834,703) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,645 (3,565,290) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 4,314 (1,886,211) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 4,258 (202,362) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,161 (5,540,928) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,700 (4,329,481) [NSW] Princess Maker 2 Regeneration (Bliss Brain, 07/11/24) – 3,685 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 36,451 (7,525,062) PlayStation 5 – 23,298 (5,004,910) Switch Lite – 11,801 (5,929,663) Switch – 5,253 (19,828,554) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,015 (810,481) Xbox Series X – 397 (287,023) PlayStation 4 – 391 (7,927,775) Xbox Series S – 363 (316,181)

