Console Sales Drop 24% in Europe in June 2024, FC 24 Top-Seller

Sales in the tracked Europe markets for the Europe chart for June 2024 dropped compared to a year ago. This is according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

There were 11.3 million video games sold in Europe in June, which is down 19 percent year-on-year. Last year saw the release of Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI, while there were no big launches this year.

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in Europe in the tracked markets with sales seven percent higher than FIFA 24 a year ago. This year's game will have been given a boost due to the European Championships.

Elden Ring was the second best-selling game of the game with sales up 454 percent month-on-month due to the release of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD was the best-selling new release with it debuting in seventh place. It was the second fastest selling Nintendo Switch game of 2024 with sales just 4,000 lower than Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

There were just under 80 million games sold in Europe in the first half of 2024. That is a drop of 1.6 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

There were two new games in the top 10 best-selling games of 2024 through June. This is Helldivers 2 in second place and The Last of Us Part II Remastered in 10th place. It should be noted Palworld sales data is missing from this chart.

Hardware sales for the month of June dropped 24 percent year-on-year to just over 300,000.

All three consoles are down compared to a year ago with the PlayStation 5 dropping 10 percent, while the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S fell by a higher percent.

There were 2.2 million consoles sold in the first half of 2024, which is down 24 percent compared to the same period in 2023. PS5 sales are down 16 percent, Switch sales are down 32 percent, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down 37%.

Sales for accessories and other add-on products dropped 7.3 percent year-over-year to 1.1 million units. The PS5 DualSense Controller was the best-selling accessory.

For the first half of 2024, there were eight million accessories and other add-on products sold, which is down 8.4 percent year-on-year.

Top 10 Games in Europe in June 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Sid Meier's Civilization VI (2K Games) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo)* 8 F1 24 (EA) 9 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 10 NBA 2K24 (2K Games) Top 10 Games in Europe in the first half of 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical): Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 7 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 8 It Takes Two (EA) 9 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 10 The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered (Sony) * Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

