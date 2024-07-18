Console Sales Drop 24% in Europe in June 2024, FC 24 Top-Seller - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,152 Views
Sales in the tracked Europe markets for the Europe chart for June 2024 dropped compared to a year ago. This is according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.
There were 11.3 million video games sold in Europe in June, which is down 19 percent year-on-year. Last year saw the release of Diablo IV and Final Fantasy XVI, while there were no big launches this year.
EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in Europe in the tracked markets with sales seven percent higher than FIFA 24 a year ago. This year's game will have been given a boost due to the European Championships.
Elden Ring was the second best-selling game of the game with sales up 454 percent month-on-month due to the release of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD was the best-selling new release with it debuting in seventh place. It was the second fastest selling Nintendo Switch game of 2024 with sales just 4,000 lower than Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.
There were just under 80 million games sold in Europe in the first half of 2024. That is a drop of 1.6 percent compared to the same period a year ago.
There were two new games in the top 10 best-selling games of 2024 through June. This is Helldivers 2 in second place and The Last of Us Part II Remastered in 10th place. It should be noted Palworld sales data is missing from this chart.
Hardware sales for the month of June dropped 24 percent year-on-year to just over 300,000.
All three consoles are down compared to a year ago with the PlayStation 5 dropping 10 percent, while the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S fell by a higher percent.
There were 2.2 million consoles sold in the first half of 2024, which is down 24 percent compared to the same period in 2023. PS5 sales are down 16 percent, Switch sales are down 32 percent, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down 37%.
Sales for accessories and other add-on products dropped 7.3 percent year-over-year to 1.1 million units. The PS5 DualSense Controller was the best-selling accessory.
For the first half of 2024, there were eight million accessories and other add-on products sold, which is down 8.4 percent year-on-year.
Top 10 Games in Europe in June 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):
|Position
|Title
|1
|EA Sports FC 24 (EA)
|2
|Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)
|3
|Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
|4
|Sid Meier's Civilization VI (2K Games)
|5
|Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
|6
|Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
|7
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo)*
|8
|F1 24 (EA)
|9
|Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar)
|10
|NBA 2K24 (2K Games)
Top 10 Games in Europe in the first half of 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):
|Position
|Title
|1
|EA Sports FC 24 (EA)
|2
|Helldivers 2 (Sony)
|3
|Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
|4
|Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
|5
|Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard)
|7
|Fallout 4 (Bethesda)
|8
|It Takes Two (EA)
|9
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)
|10
|The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered (Sony)
* Digital data unavailable
GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.
Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.
Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.
Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.
@Mozart
I think changing the perspective a bit can tell a different story.
If I haven't mistaken something here, then Nintendo is having their most successful console generation ever right now. So there's definitely growth?
The PS5 globally is on par or slightly surpassing PS4 numbers. Also, Sony just had their biggest hardware sales ever last fiscal year.
Despite chip shortages, causing crazy-low sales numbers over a period of 1 ¾ years, price hikes (PSN and hardware RRP) & a noticable 1st party drought. But I believe it's a safe bet that every 1st party studio from Sony will be releasing at least one more native PS5 title. Yet their profit and revenue rose eventually, even surpassing combined numbers of previous PS generations.
And then there are Series X|S.
I think you could safely say that if it wasn't for Nintendo and Sony ... I guess I don't need to expand on this.
Yes, the console market in general doesn't seem to be growing, but looking individually, two competitors are drawing very healthy numbers and even best-ever numbers here and there.
And I truly believe that especially the PS5 generation still isn't unleashed yet.
Going on from a possible PS5 Pro, 1st parties outlook from 2025 on, a likely price drop, 2nd and 3rd party releases (Death Stranding 2, GTA6, unannounced projects), I believe there is a very high chance for the PS5 to have a "second spring".
This goes for Series X|S, too. But, I don't know, I don't think their aquisitions will pull it off in the next 5 years.
Sony themselves believe that PS5 sales peaked this past fiscal year. So they expect for sales to gradually go down every year going forward. PS5 Pro isn't going to do anything either. Pro models have always been enthusiast level devices and do no move consoles en masse. Just look at PS4 sales vs PS4 Pro sales. Not to mention, prices are only going up compared to previous gens. The only thing that could help propel that "second spring" would be GTA 6. We've already seen the effects of console sales from the casual market through NCAA 25, so I can't imagine what a GTA 6 would do.
Overall, the console market is healthy but all platform players for over 2 decades now have shared the same player pool. Which is why they're branching out to different platforms. Although Nintendo seems to be the only one pulling back on those ambitions with no more releases in the mobile space, but tbh, they're probably the only ones that can afford to.
To be honest.... the console market is stagnant or falling.
People are preferring to buy a gaming PC that has the possibility of subscribing to various services, there are several stores with much more affordable prices than consoles, you don't have to pay to play online, there is the possibility of playing on a laptop with better performance than any console.... currently, I only see advantages on the PC.
Consoles of this generation will not be able to surpass the previous generation, especially when cloud gaming technology is increasingly consolidated.