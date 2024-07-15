Mortal Kombat 1 Takeda DLC Releases July 23 for Kombat Pack Owners, July 30 for All Users - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios announced the Takeda DLC for Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for July 23 for those who own the Kombat Pack and July 30 for all users.

New DLC Kameo Fighter Ferra will also be available via the Kombat Pack, as well as a standalone purchase on July 23.

View the Takeda gameplay trailer below:

Mortal Kombat 1 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles