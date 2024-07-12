Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Releases October 24 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 94 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Kou Shibusawa announced Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 24.

View the first trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake is based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Up Kit, complete with both the “All Officers Play” and “All Periods Scenarios” features, as well as a host of new content to deliver the most complete Romance of the Three Kingdoms experience to date.

Among the new additions, the number of playable officers has been increased from approximately 600 to 1,000. With newly added officers and forces, players can discover new events and relationships between officers for an even more authentic experience. The “All Periods Scenarios” feature has also been updated to offer over 55 scenarios, including fictional ones, making it the largest number of scenarios available in the series history. From the end of the Eastern Han dynasty to the final age of the Three Kingdoms period, players can choose any officers and which period they’d like to play, creating numerous possible combinations for an experience unique to each player.

Through the evolved “All Officers Play” feature, players have the option to take control of the powerful rulers and the officers who serve them or be a free officer and join a vagrant army. This enables players to explore the Three Kingdoms with a fresh and unique experience every time through thanks to the incredible amount of new features and the variety of associations formed both on and off the battlefield highlighted by both “Symbiotic” and “Antagonistic” relationships.

“Symbiotic” relationships are established when the player interacts with other officers through situations like commands or events and a certain number of “sympathies” occur. When a player is in a “Symbiotic” relationship with another officer, the officer will join and help the player in many situations, including domestics, councils, and battles. On the other hand, if the relationship is “Antagonistic,” the officer will not accept visits from the player and may even hunt them on the battlefield.

Another unique strategy element to Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake is the addition of the powerful and unique “Traits.” Helping officers stand out, “Traits” is an ability possessed by some officers with exceptional achievements or memorable anecdotes in history. For example, Cao Cao is able to act twice in council and Liu Bei is able to meet with officers without fail.

The variety of relationships built up throughout the experience are now dramatically displayed through a number of new elements. Players will be able to check on the constantly changing dynamics of each relationship through the “Relationship Chart.” The “Relationship Chart” not only shows relationships like “Sworn Siblings” and “Spouses” but also depicts special relationships such as “Destined Partners,” “Rivals,” and “Sworn Enemies,” as well as displaying the various “Symbiotic” and “Antagonistic” connections. As relationships deepen with others, “Linked Forge” may even occur during battles and missions. These special links allow for a better performance beyond individual capabilities in various situations.

In addition, many events in the game, ranging from major historical incidents to anecdotes of officers can now be initiated by officers through “Tales.” This allows players to selectively participate in the events of their choosing. Additionally, some events offer choices and the player’s decisions will dynamically alter the lives of officers and the Three Kingdoms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles