PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in May, Ghost of Tsushima Best-Selling Game - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in May 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four week period of May 5 to June 1.

The Nintendo Switch was second best-selling console in terms of units sold, however, it ranked third in terms of dollar sales. This does mean the Xbox Series X|S came in third in terms of units sold, but came in second in terms of dollar sales.

Xbox Series X|S units sales were up slightly compared to April 2024, while the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo both dropped. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition accounted for one-third of PlayStation 5 sales, while the Xbox Series X accounted for just over half of Xbox Series sales.

The PlayStation 5 through its first 43 months is tracking eight percent ahead of the PlayStation 4, while the Xbox Series X|S is behind the Xbox One by 13 percent and is "slightly behind" the Xbox 360.

Overall spending on video games in May was down six percent year-on-year from $4.23 billion to $3.98 billion. Spending on video game content decreased three percent from $3.73 billion to $3.62 billion, while video game hardware sales was down 40 percent from $339 million to $202 million. Spending on accessories decreased eight percent from $161 million to $148 million.

"Projected U.S. total spending on video game hardware, content and accessories fell 6% in May 2024 when compared to a year ago, to $4.0 billion," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "Year-to-date 2024 spending was 2% higher than a year ago, at $22.8 billion."

Piscatella added, "May 2024 content spending fell 3% compared to a year ago to $3.6B, as 13% growth in Mobile content spending could not offset a 40% drop in Console content spending."

The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling Accessory of May in terms of dollar sales, as well as for the 2024 year-to-date.

Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling game of May 2024 in terms of tracked dollar sales. The game saw a boost due to the PC release on Steam. It generated slightly more dollar sales than Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which debuted in second place. However, Nintendo does not share digital sales.

There were two other new releases in the top 20 with Homeworld 3 debuting in 14th place and F1 24 debuting in 18th place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III remained in third place for May 2024 and is the second best-selling game of 2024 to date. Helldivers 2 dropped two spots to fourth place for May 2024 and remained the best-selling game of 2024 to date.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II debuted outside the top 20 in 37th place on the overall charts and 21st on the Xbox Series charts.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for May 2024:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2024 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in May 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in May 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in May 2024:

