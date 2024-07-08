Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Tops the French Charts - Sales

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (NS) has debuted first place on the French charts for week 26, 2024, according to SELL.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition (PS5) in its second week fell two spots to third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up from fifth to fourth place. EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Street Fighter 6 - Collector's Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10th Anniversary Edition X-Plane 12

