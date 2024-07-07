Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos Launches in 2025 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the Americas and Europe in 2025.

This dimension is different from Gamindustri…

A vast number of distinct Dogoos are appearing and threatening to cover the land.

To escape from this otherworldly realm, a lone rider surveys the mysterious world in search of an exit.

Dogoo Day Care

Choose from six playable characters, scour the land on your trusty bike, and collect as many variants of Dogoos as possible to win! As players progress through 15 Dogoo-filled stages, Uzume must find a way to snap her friends out of their weird fascination with Dogoos!

The Dogoo Bounty Hunter

Collecting Dogoos can be a cinch, but stealing Dogoos is a whole ‘notha ball game! Certain characters shine more in close combat, while others excel in long-range attacks. Find the strengths (and weaknesses, of course!) to become a true Dogoo bounty hunter!

These Dogoos Do Bike Back

As squishy and adorable as these Dogoos are, some can be quite the menace. Each Dogoo has specific types of behaviors, as well as positive / negative effects when collecting them. By learning the positive and negative effects of the Dogoos, you can use them to your advantage and even throw the nasty ones to your opponent!

Stunt Your Bike

Want to show off your ride in the next bike meet? Impress (or scare?) Dogoos by altering the bike’s body, muffler, tires, and other accessories! These customizations can give the Goddesses increased defense, max speed, acceleration, and even maneuverability. These upgrades can ultimately give you the winning edge!

