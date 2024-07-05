Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 434 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft have announced Bleach: Rebirth of Souls for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Unleash your sword.
Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise.
Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character’s unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies.
In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for you or your opponent. The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become.
Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades to bring victory from the edge of defeat!
It already looks way better than Bleach Shattered Blade :D but I was hoping it wasn't gong to be another anime fighting game. It's presentation looks really good though :)
It would be cool if they made it a storybased openworld RPG. Like DBZ Kakarot. Free city roaming with a day/night cycle where the demons come out more frequently at night. Destructible environments. The more demons you slay, the more EX you gain. Every demon is different with a different strategy to beat it. Different types give the player different elements that can be collected to upgrade different abilities. You can build them as you like with no linear progression. These abilities aren't just used for combat, they also allow the player to explore even further (like trafitional-3D-zelda or metroidvania style)
I would love to design my own Bleach game. I'd make it semi-metroidvania but 3D with explorable environments that all connect in a coherent openworld. It would be fully of flashy story-based cutscenes The story would be exactly the same as every single Anime episode but with additional content that fleshes it out even more.
Sorry about that I'm on one of my tangents again XD.