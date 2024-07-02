Elden Ring Tops the Steam Charts, Forza Horizon 4 Races Up to 3rd - Sales

/ 397 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 27, 2024, which ended July 2, 2024.

Steam Deck is up two spots to second place, while Forza Horizon 4 has re-entered the charts in third place. The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion in its second week is down two spots to fourth place.

Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, Chained Together in its second week is down one spot to sixth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 is in seventh place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in eighth place, pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong is in ninth place, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Elden Ring Steam Deck Forza Horizon 4 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Baldur's Gate 3 Chained Together Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Elden Ring Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Forza Horizon 4 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Baldur's Gate 3 PUBG: Battlegrounds Chained Together Cyberpunk 2077 Apex Legends

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles