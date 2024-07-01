Dino Crisis Turns 25, Capcom Celebrates by Posting Photo of Dinosaur Foot - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

The original Dino Crisis released on the PlayStation 25 years ago on July 1, 1999.

Capcom is celebrating the 25th birthday for the franchise by tweeting a photo of a foot of a dinosaur. This has given fans hope of a re-release or new entry in a series that hasn't seen a new entry since 2003's Dino Crisis 3.

The first Dino Crisis is the best-selling entry in the series with 2.4 million units sold, while the sequel, Dino Crisis 2, sold 1.2 million units. The franchise as a whole has sold 4.4 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles