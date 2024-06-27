Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 24,012 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 23, 2024.

The PlayStation 4 version of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree debuted in fourth place with sales of 7,008 units.

Radiant Silvergun (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 5,455 units. Spirit Hunter Series Complete Collection (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 3,524 units.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (NS) is in second place with sales of 7,303 units and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) is in third place with sales of 7,189 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,179 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 6,103 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,625 units and Monster Hunter Stories (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,213 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 38,205 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 22,830 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 958 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 292 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 24,012 (New) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 7,303 (39,191) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 7,189 (186,685) [PS4] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 7,008 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,179 (5,876,739) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,103 (7,806,813) [NSW] Radiant Silvergun (Superdeluxe Games, 06/20/24) – 5,455 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,625 (3,548,971) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom, 06/14/24) – 4,213 (14,429) [NSW] Spirit Hunter Series Complete Collection (Experience, 06/20/24) – 3,524 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 26,476 (7,424,637) PlayStation 5 – 19,661 (4,931,758) Switch Lite – 7,721 (5,892,822) Switch – 4,008 (19,813,325) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,169 (797,091) Xbox Series X – 771 (283,860) PlayStation 4 – 292 (7,927,042) Xbox Series S – 187 (314,993)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

