Melty Blood: Type Lumina Sales Top 500,00 Units
Project Lumina announced Melty Blood: Type Lumina has sold over 500,000 units worldwide.
This figure is up from 400,000 units in March 2023 and 270,000 units in March 2022.
Melty Blood: Type Lumina released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.
【お知らせ】— 【公式】MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA (@MB_LUMINA) June 27, 2024
『MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA』の全世界累計販売本数が50万本を突破いたしました！
これを記念して、TYPE-MOON 奈須きのこ氏・武内崇氏よりメッセージをいただきましたので公開いたします。
今後とも本作をよろしくお願いいたします。#メルブラ #MBTL pic.twitter.com/TQktDOOtjV
