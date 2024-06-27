Melty Blood: Type Lumina Sales Top 500,00 Units - Sales

Project Lumina announced Melty Blood: Type Lumina has sold over 500,000 units worldwide.

This figure is up from 400,000 units in March 2023 and 270,000 units in March 2022.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

