Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Chained Together, and Pax Dei Debut on the Steam Charts

Elden Ring is up one spot to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 26, 2024, which ended June 25, 2024.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion debuted in second place, Chained Together debuted in fifth place, and Pax Dei debuted in seventh place.

Pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong have dropped two spots to third place, Steam Deck is up one spot to fourth place, and Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX in its second week fell three spots to sixth place.

Forza Horizon 5 and Final Fantasy XIV Online re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively. Bodycam dropped four spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Elden Ring Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - NEW Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Steam Deck Chained Together - NEW Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Pax Dei - NEW Forza Horizon 5 Final Fantasy XIV Online Bodycam

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Elden Ring Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - NEW Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Steam Deck Chained Together - NEW Destiny 2 Dota 2 Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

