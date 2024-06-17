Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 15, 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remained in second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place, while Metro Exodus Complete Edition re-entered the charts in fifth place.

Hogwarts Legacy fell from first to sixth place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in seventh place, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dropped four spots to eighth place.

EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to second place, while Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in its third week dropped one spot to third place. is up from fifth to fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V remained in ninth place and Minecraft is down two spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metro Exodus Complete Edition Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

