EA Sports FC 24 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 is up four spots to first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 9, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to third place, and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to fifth place and NBA 2K24 is down three spots to sixth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up one spot to seventh place and Call of Duty: Black Ops III re-entered the top 10 in 10th place. F1 24 in its second week fell from first to eighth place and It Takes Two remained in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III F1 24 It Takes Two Call of Duty: Black Ops III

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

