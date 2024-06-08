Latin American Games Showcase 2024 Featured Over 70 Games - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

This year's Latin American Games Showcase: Summer Game Fest Edition took place today and featured over 70 games in development from across Latin America.

The Latin American Games Showcase Steam Sale is now live until June 15. Over 150 games developed by people from across Latin America are currently discounted.

View the entire Latin American Games Showcase: Summer Game Fest Edition below:

You can check out the official website for the Latin American Games Showcase to see the complete list of featured games.

"The Latin American Games Showcase is a platform that strives to increase the visibility of the video games being developed in the LATAM Region and Latin Americans in the World," reads the official website.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles