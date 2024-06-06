Constance Releases in Late 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Developer bildundtonfabrik announced the 2D hand-drawn action adventure game, Constance, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in late 2025.

"With Constance we wanted to create a platforming adventure that does more than look and feel great—it tells a relatable down-to-earth story about overcoming self doubt and finding self acceptance," said bildundtonfabrik game director Sebastian Drews. "We wanted to create something simultaneously wondrous and familiar, that our players can see themselves in. We look forward to sharing more with you soon!"

Featuring a paintbrush-wielding artist striving to escape from a colorful but decaying inner-world, created by her declining mental health, Constance lets you experience a constant state of flow via its paint-based mechanics.

Enter a 2D hand-drawn world on the brink of ruin where you must master the powers of paint! Transform into paint to dive into the ground and walls, slice through the air and enemies, and utilize an array of unique brush techniques. But beware: using your brush techniques will corrupt your paint. Rely on them too much and you’ll become fully corrupted, so learn to strive for balance!

Explore more than six unique biomes in Constance‘s inner-world, with each region featuring its unique set of enemies and characters representing different aspects of her psyche and personal history. Uncover countless secrets, multiple paths, characters, side quests and collectibles in this nonlinear interconnected inner-world. Become stronger by unlocking new brush techniques, defeating threatening foes, overcoming platforming challenges, and solving complex puzzles to advance your progress as you uncover Constance‘s past! Help her understand her personal struggles, unlock her creativity, and find her inner purpose.

