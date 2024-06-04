Weko the Mask Gatherer Launches July 26 for PC - News

Publisher Hawthorn Game, and publisher and developer SIRO Games announced the Soulsike game, Weko the Mask Gatherer, will launch for PC via Steam on July 26.

Reminiscent of beloved adventure games such as The Legend of Zelda and Spyro, Weko the Mask Gatherer artfully combines nostalgic graphics with modern gameplay features, charming characters, rewarding puzzles and a dash of humor.

This July, players will help the endearing-but-mysterious gecko Weko on his quest to push back the darkness. Weko the Mask Gatherer takes players on an extraordinary journey through epic lands, bursting with magic, discovery and intrigue. Accompanied by a mustachioed robot companion named Oz, the titular Weko sets out to save his home from darkness by locating seven primordial masks, each of which represents one of the seven deadly sins.

Since the game’s announcement, Weko the Mask Gatherer has enchanted players with its colorful stylings, evoking memories of Spyro the Dragon or The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. However, this cozy and wholesome mask obscures the slightly darker face of the game. Players must fight off formidable foes in challenging boss fights, each demanding its own set of skills, item combinations and strategic gameplay to overcome. The game, however, carefully balances this intense combat with relaxing puzzles, side quests and locations to explore.

As Weko undertakes his heroic adventure, he must harness the power of other, more benevolent masks scattered across the land, each offering a different perk or ability to aid the gecko in his quest. Whether players prefer to play defensively or hack ‘n’ slash their way through, they will wield a combination of masks that suits their own play style. Alongside this myriad of masks, players can unlock new weapons, discover hidden secrets, and even acquire mounts to help them traverse the breathtaking world of the game.

Weko the Mask Gatherer is the first game from Swiss indie developers SIRO Games – a talented duo consisting of Robin Haefeli and Simon Da Silva. Between them, they carefully balance Weko’s nostalgic art style and action-packed game mechanics.

