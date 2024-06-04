Like a Dragon: Yakuza Japanese Original Series to Premiere on October 25 on Amazon Prime - News

Amazon Prime announced Like a Dragon: Yakuza, the live-action Japanese Original series will premiere on the streaming service on October 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The TV series is based on Sega's Yakuza: Like a Dragon. It is directed by Masaharu Take, and features Ryoma Takeuchi as the lead character, Kazuma Kiryu.

"I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Kazuma Kiryu, a beloved character and the game series," said the lead Ryoma Takeuchi. "I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line. Audience will enjoy the show's human drama and conflict that unfolds around Kazuma Kiryu. Moreover, please take a look Kiryu's intense fighting scenes with the Dragon tattoo on his back."

Director Masaharu Take added, "I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza. The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of efforts from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon. Please look forward to Kazuma Kiryu, played by Ryoma Takeuchi."

Amazon MGM Studios Head of International Originals James Farrell stated, "We are thrilled and extremely excited to announce the Amazon Original action-drama Like a Dragon: Yakuza, based on the popular Japanese game series.

"The unfettered appeal for Japanese content from within Japan and other parts of the world has been growing exponentially. While Prime Video Japan continues to offer a variety of content across genres, adapting an internationally popular game franchise that has such deep resonance and layered characters presents a unique charm and makes for an extremely compelling watch. We are committed to augmenting our content library and are confident that Like a Dragon: Yakuza will strike a chord with audiences all over the world."

Head of RYUGAGOTOKU Studio and Executive Producer Masayoshi Yokoyama added, "Since the day I first put pen to paper on the original Yakuza's script, I've never once thought about revisiting any of my work on the series. It's because I understand all too well the challenges and hardships that come with remaking a finished title.

"However, if I were ever sent to the past through some kind of cosmic joke, this is the experience I'd want to create. If I had to go through the wringer anyhow, I'd want to make the most engaging versions of Kamurochō and Kazuma Kiryu I could —and this show has it all. There is no question that Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza will become another landmark release for the Like a Dragon series.

"While the games let you experience their world through the subjective lens, this adaptation will be the ultimately objective way to enjoy the show. I have no doubt that fans of the series will be drawn to how it brings the games to life and adds new surprises. Newcomers, I'm sure will find themselves invested simply in the gritty realism of the show. If anything, I'd love to watch this version alongside audiences all around the world—experiencing all of its intensity and soaking in every single second."

