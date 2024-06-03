Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean Releases for PS5 in 2024, for Consoles in 2025 - News

Publisher Microids and developer Fishing Cactus announced the strategy game, Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean, will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2024, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Take on the role of a privateer, serving your chosen nation to earn fame and wealth. Navigate treacherous seas, build a powerful fleet, and wage epic battles against enemy vessels.

Your journey will take you to the exotic islands of the Antilles, where you can discover treasures and fight for your nation’s supremacy in the Caribbean. Choose to represent one of the great maritime powers: French, Danish, Spanish, British, or Dutch.

Live a Pirate’s Life!

Combining both tactical combat and management-oriented gameplay, lead smartly your fleet and defend your trading positions. Discover new types of soldiers, and an expanded campaign mode for a more immersive experience.

Features:

Engage in intense naval battles with a fleet of 12 different ships, and make use of 3 types of unique ammunition.

Master the enhanced trading mechanics, manage your fleet and cities wisely, and defend your trading positions to establish your dominance.

Upgrade your ships and strengthen your crew by earning resources from quests, defeating enemies, and exploring new territories.

Three types of soldiers: Tank, Gunner and Agile are now the mainstay of your crew’s fighting force.

Dive into the expanded Campaign Mode with five engaging storylines.

The game also introduces a revamped “Boarding” mode, featuring different soldier classes and a Captain who can take part in battles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

