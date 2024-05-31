Princess Maker 2 Regeneration for PS5 and PS4 Delayed to 'Comply With Ethical Standards' - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Bliss Brain announced Princess Maker 2 Regeneration for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has been delayed from July 11 to August 8 due to being required to "comply with ethical standards" by changing content in the game.

The Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam versions will still launch on July 11.

Read details on the changes being made to the PS5 and PS4 versions below:

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Princess Maker 2 Regeneration will undergo some specification changes in order to comply with ethical standards. These changes include:

The removal of items that increase the daughter’s bust size

The removal of the endings “Marriage with Father” and “Marriage with Butler.”

Due to these changes, the release date for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game has been moved to August 8, 2024. Bliss Brain apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

(The Switch and PC versions will not undergo any specification changes and the release date will remain unchanged.)

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles