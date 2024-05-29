Garage: Bad Dream Adventure Remaster Headed to Switch on June 6 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developers Sakuba Metal Works and SmokymonkeyS announced the remaster of Garage: Bad Dream Adventure will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 6.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Garage—this weird machine is said to create a bizarre dark world by working on the subject’s subconscious mind.

The player character is thrown into an enclosed world filled with sewage, with decaying wooden buildings and rusted metals.

And he discovers that his body has been changed into something in between a machine and a living creature.

He wanders around this structurally complex maze-like world in search of a way out.

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure was originally released as a PC adventure game in 1999. In this game, the player character enters his inner world through a psychotherapeutic machine. He is turned into an odd-looking biological machine and searches for a way to escape from that world. Because of its unique world setting, it is described as one of the top three warped games or bizarre games.

It is basically a mystery-solving exploratory adventure game. But it also has many RPG elements such as character development through body modifications and intricate fishing system. And the story questions the ambiguity of escaping from the world and staying in the world.

One of the features of Garage is its detailed world building. Elements like energy circulation, ecosystem and how the world came about are intertwined tightly, and are reflected in the game system, bringing to life the feel of the deep another world. The unique feeling of strangeness and anxiety surrounding the whole game, even though it is not a horror or depressing game, is created by these settings and system.

In this remastered version, almost all images have been retouched, videos have been revised using AI frame interpolation, user-interface and game balance have been improved, and new chapters, subquests, and multiple endings have been added.

